Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$236,922.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$236,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$3,374,622.20.

David Alan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total transaction of C$110,715.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total transaction of C$103,210.50.

On Monday, August 30th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total transaction of C$98,730.00.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$11.15 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.05.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

