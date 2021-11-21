Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Sells 3,928 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
