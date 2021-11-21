Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $23,765.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $23,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Deborah Marson sold 517 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $23,978.46.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

