Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$182.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$34.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.40. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$205.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$174.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$181.30.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.6172463 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$198.46.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

