Insider Selling: Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Insider Sells $76,869.91 in Stock

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

