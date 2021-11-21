Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Sells $330,007.20 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $330,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $80.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRK. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

