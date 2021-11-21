Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys 18 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.98) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($539.72).

Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($421.58).

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert MacLeod acquired 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, with a total value of £404.55 ($528.55).

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,234 ($29.19) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,637.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,925.25. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.