Insider Buying: Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Acquires 35,500 Shares of Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £98,690 ($128,939.12).

Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £363.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.60. Henry Boot PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 295 ($3.85). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 279.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 275.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.