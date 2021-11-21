Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,907,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,434,913.30.
Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$10,942.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.
GWM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.72. 29,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of C$128.64 million and a PE ratio of -7.13. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.27.
Galway Metals Company Profile
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.
