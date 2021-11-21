Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,907,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,434,913.30.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$10,942.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.

GWM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.72. 29,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of C$128.64 million and a PE ratio of -7.13. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.27.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

