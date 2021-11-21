Insider Buying: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Major Shareholder Purchases $90,280.00 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.28.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMTI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
