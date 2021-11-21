Insider Buying: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Major Shareholder Purchases $90,280.00 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter valued at $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

AMTI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.