Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 185.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

