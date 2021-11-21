Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $59.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.10 million and the lowest is $58.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $37.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $204.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $206.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $267.90 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $291.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,247 shares of company stock worth $1,345,760. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.28. 116,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,203. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $146.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

