ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $14.47. ING Groep shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 80,277 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 29.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

