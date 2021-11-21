Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

IEA opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $99,000.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.