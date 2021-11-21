Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 708,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 575,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:III opened at $9.51 on Friday. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

