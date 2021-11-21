Informa’s (INF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 616 ($8.05).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 514.20 ($6.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 542.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 534.35. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

