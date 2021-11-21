Industrial Alliance Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.43.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC traded up C$5.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,901. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.81. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.