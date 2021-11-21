InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Short Interest Update

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the October 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,431,433,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INCT opened at 0.00 on Friday. InCapta has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.
About InCapta
