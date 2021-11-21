Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.78.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of PI opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $42,854.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,056,716 shares of company stock valued at $82,464,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Impinj by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.