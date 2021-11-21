Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 340,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,968,000 after purchasing an additional 143,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 534,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,921,000 after acquiring an additional 368,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.