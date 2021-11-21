Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on the stock.

IMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,933.20 ($25.26).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,584 ($20.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,547.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,566.42. The company has a market cap of £14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.