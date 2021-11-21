Ilika (LON:IKA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.05% from the stock’s current price.

IKA stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.84) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £220.42 million and a P/E ratio of -56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.82. Ilika has a 52-week low of GBX 93.40 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.29.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

