Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Short Interest Update

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Ignyte Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Ignyte Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGNY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the second quarter worth $321,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 96.0% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the second quarter worth $488,000.

