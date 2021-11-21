IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 8,022 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 202.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $151,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

