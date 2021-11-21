IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,550 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

