IFP Advisors Inc Has $507,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 3,001.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

