IFP Advisors Inc Has $442,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $166.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.85.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

