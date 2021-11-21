IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after buying an additional 63,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $434.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $241.24 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.42.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares in the company, valued at $40,732,895.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $210,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,043.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,756,325. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

