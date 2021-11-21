IFG Advisory LLC Sells 23 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $533.79 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $535.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.78. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

