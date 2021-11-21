IFG Advisory LLC Sells 192 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $106.17 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

