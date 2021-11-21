IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.