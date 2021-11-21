IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 227,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $125.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.52. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

