IFG Advisory LLC Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $113.79 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

