IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.