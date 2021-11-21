Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. Ichor has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,120 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

