HYA Advisors Inc Sells 464 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $356.17 and a 12-month high of $472.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.