HYA Advisors Inc Purchases 128 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $200.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

