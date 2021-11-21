HYA Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,060.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 396,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 406,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 498,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,603,000 after buying an additional 216,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.