HYA Advisors Inc Buys 530 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWBK opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $26.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

