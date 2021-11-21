Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.70 and last traded at C$16.63. Approximately 322,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,375,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.

HUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 22.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.25.

In other Hut 8 Mining news, Director Jeremy Sewell bought 184,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,071,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,071,742.40. Also, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total transaction of C$2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,765,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,392,943.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,490 shares of company stock worth $7,092,958.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

