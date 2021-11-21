Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.70 and last traded at C$16.63. Approximately 322,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,375,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.
HUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 22.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.25.
About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
