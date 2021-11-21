Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Down 17.5% in October

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Huntsman by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

NYSE:HUN opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.