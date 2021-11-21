Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.78.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

