Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.77. Humana posted earnings per share of ($2.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $20.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $434.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

