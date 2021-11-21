Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the October 14th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 496.0 days.

HOYFF stock remained flat at $$44.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

