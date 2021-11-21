HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $9,581,184.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $822.34 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

