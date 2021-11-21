H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.39.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.27.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.