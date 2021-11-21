Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWDJF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock remained flat at $$12.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

