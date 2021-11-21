Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 18.7% in October

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 345,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HUSA remained flat at $$1.69 during trading on Friday. 69,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.06. Houston American Energy has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 157.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

