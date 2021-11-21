Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $92.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,027,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.11. The stock had a trading volume of 227,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

