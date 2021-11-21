Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Gap Up to $107.19

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $107.19, but opened at $110.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public shares last traded at $109.96, with a volume of 11,685 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

